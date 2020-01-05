Gilbert Ekezie, Mgbidi

There were joy and jubilation last Friday at the venue of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries’ crusade holding at Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, following the delivery of a young woman, Mrs Perpetual David, of a baby girl, after five years of marriage.

The highly excited mother told Sunday Sun that she went to the crusade with theme: “What God has Determined, Shall be Done,” to ask God for safe delivery, not knowing that she would go home with smiles, as a result of the bouncing baby, which was named immediately as Miracle Oluebube David.

Mrs David said that the delivery date given to her is today, January 5, 2020, but was surprised when she went to the crusade ground on Friday, January 3 and being the first day of the four-day crusade and labour started at about 4:00p.m.

“When the labour started, my husband rushed me to the Chosen clinic, and I was immediately attended to by the medical team. Shortly, I had my baby without hitch,” she said.

The woman, who hails from Amiri in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, narrating her experience said that waiting for a child for five years posed a serious challenge to her and her husband.

Her words: “It was not easy for us. We went through some undeserved pains and agony from some people, who believed that all hope were lost. In fact, the trial period wanted to bring problem between my father and my husband, but I told my father that God will handle the situation and answer me at the appropriate time. Fortunately, God answered our prayers and wiped away our cries through this wonderful baby.”

She also said that God really used the Chosen Clinic to bless her and vindicate her husband from all sorts of things people said about him.

Her husband, David Nnamdi, a pastor at a Lord’s Chosen church in Amichi, Anambra State, was grateful that God blessed his family after the challenge of not having a child after five years of marriage.

He explained that, the breakthrough started during the Lord’s Chosen’s Hope for the barren crusade in March last year, where the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka made declaration and he believed God that his yoke of bareness would be broken thereafter. “During the GO’s declaration, he started from those who were barren for 40 years. When he came to my own. I raised my hands and claimed the miracle. When I returned, I touched my wife’s womb, and after one month, she started feeling somehow. When I took her to a maternity closer to us, she was confirmed to be a month pregnant,” he said.

Nnamdi stated that many who he told about the delivery did not believe it. “They did not believe it probably because they were not aware that my wife was pregnant. Also, every good miracle is always wonderful and unbelievable to those who do not know what God can do.”

Speaking on the process of the delivery, the leader of the Lord’s Chosen Medical Team, Matron Lemchi Eugenia, described it as unique, as it was the first to be witnessed at the ongoing Mgbidi International crusade 2020.

She explained that the delivery did not witness any complication, as everything was handled with the help of God.