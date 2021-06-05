By Lukman Olabiyi

All over the world, May 27 is World’s Children’s Day, a day set aside to specially recognise children across the globe.

On Thursday May 27, Joy Cometh Ministries, a large church founded by Pastor Olaitan Aromolaran and located in Ikorodu, Lagos, put smiles on the faces of over 1000 children in Ikorodu and its environs. The charity was carried out through the humanitarian arm of the church, Club Five Loaves.

Apart from organising a special party and prayer session for the children and their parents to celebrate, counsel and inspire them for greatness, the church on that day also doled out various gifts, which included foods, stationery and cash.

The celebration also coincided with the birthday anniversary of the wife of the Senior Pastor, Pastor (Mrs) Oluyemi Aromolaran, a co-pastor in the ministry.

The two-in-one event was held at the headquarters of the church in Ebute, Ikorodu area of the state.

Speaking on the humanitarian activities of the church, President of Club Five Loaves, Mr Olakunle Omolaja Sopade, said the club has, since inception in 2017, trained at least 3, 000 people in various trades, including catering, hairdressing, arts and crafts , detergent and soap making and tailoring.

“In a few years of our existence, we have provided loan facilities and start-up capital for about 3,000 people engaging in small-scale businesses. Members of the club contribute voluntarily and the little we contribute on a monthly basis goes a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the poor and needy. We are growing from strength to strength”.

On her part, the vice president of the club, Mrs. Rosemary Olaniyan admonished children to note that they are leaders of tomorrow; and therefore, should aim high at growing up to be responsible citizens of the society.

She advised parents to train up their wards in the way of the Lord and teach them proper cultural and Christian values.

The club vice president stressed that it was the duty of both parents to raise a child, take the child to church and monitor what he or she is doing while in church. She added that parents should be good examples to their children, because many children imitate the lifestyles of their parents.

Olaniyan also called on the government to be of assistance to the less-privileged, most especially, parents, because most them could not afford to send their children to school and also provide for their need on daily basis. She frowned at the increasing number of out of school children.

Corroborating the club president’s position on passion to offer succour to the less-privileged in the society, assistant procurement manager of Five Loaves, Mrs Foluwaki Ekundayo, said it has been a huge success feeding the poor and the hungry.

She said that the two-in-one event was special because of the people who were involved; which are the children and the co-senior pastor of the church.

Ekundayo stated: “children are young and beautiful creatures; and with their innocent smiles and carefree spirits, they steal the hearts of many. That is why we consider it very important to celebrate them. And for our co-senior pastor, she is a very special and godly woman and mother who should be celebrated on her special day as well.”

The club assistant secretary, Mr Adebanjo Kayode who also spoke on the ministry’s activities, explained that every child was entitled to be specially honoured without discrimination.

He said in all the activities of the church to make the world a better place, both the Christians and the Muslims have been benefitting from its kind gestures.

“It cuts across religions and denominations. Some of the children here today are not even children of our members. Many of them come from other churches. But that does not matter. Jesus came for everyone; so we don’t discriminate,”