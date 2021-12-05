A retired Commissioner of Police, Dr Olayinka Balogun, has urged Nigerians to embrace mutual relationships among themselves to curb the spate of insecurity in the country.

Balogun made the plea at the sixth General Assembly of Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN)on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13-year-old MUSWEN had its membership drawn from various Islamic organisations across the South-West region.

Balogun, in a keynote address entitled: “Prevalence of Insecurity in Nigeria and Its Effect on Human Conduct” preached mutual relationship, irrespective of colour, tribe and religion.

The retired police chief said that people needed to embrace attitude that leads to peaceful co-existence as contained in the Holy Quran and preached by the Prophet.

“If people want to live amicably among themselves, all they need to do is to be good neighbours.

“Islam insists that you must accommodate the next person to you, be he a co-tenant, landlord, co-worker and fellow student.

“Even, a transient fellow co-traveller with whom you suddenly find yourself together on a motorcycle, in a taxi, on a ship, or in an aeroplane,” he said.

Balogun listed corruption, unemployment, inequality, hatred, nepotism, general discrimination, politics of exclusion, human rights violation as well as yawning gap between the rich and the poor as causes of insecurity.

“Insecurity results primarily from the way a society organises its economic and political system as well as the distribution of socio-political and economic benefits.

“Security and insecurity can also be determined by relationships between citizens as well as their rulers in the area of economic and political structures,” he said.

Balogun called on Nigerians to rise and instruct the leaders like president, governors, senators, representatives as well as service chiefs to take action in tackling insecurity.

The retired police chief said that authorities must fight corruption, bribery, lethargy, open audacity, teach deterrence, punish impunity and openly admonish.

Balogun said all these could lead to peaceful co-existence, adding that then, peace could be guaranteed in the family, in the village, in the town, in the country and globally all over the world.

Also, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, the MUSWEN President, implored Muslims to rededicate themselves to the great course that would pave way for incoming generations.

Oladejo, who reeled out the activities and achievements of MUSWEN, called on Muslims to be more committed to the growth of Islam as well as their neighbours.

Commenting, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Secretary-General, Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), described theme of the event as timely and very apt.

Oloyede, who was represented by Mr Abubakar Idowu, tasked the gathering to come up with workable solutions to insecurity in the country.

Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOY), stressed the need to empower members of the Ummah toward alleviating their sufferings.

Sanni, represented by Prince Abdul-Jabar Ajibola, the Chairman, MUSWEN Board of Trustees, urged Muslims not to allow politicians to divide them.

He cautioned some adherents fond of misinforming members of the public to desist, saying that there was no controversy on the use of hijab.(NAN)

