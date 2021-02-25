Having won the Igweship election conducted on January 18, 2021, in Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community in Nkanu East Local Government A rea of Enugu State, Chief Sunday Nwobodo was on Saturday, February 20, 2021, officially crowned the traditional ruler of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community.

That day, Igwe Nwobodo had won the election unopposed, after Mr. Obere Ani, who had earlier indicated interest to contest against Nwobodo, voluntarily withdrew from the contest at the venue of the exercise.

The election was conducted by the office of Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters in Enugu State and there were representatives from all the villages that made up the new autonomous community in attendance.

Dr Charles O.C. Egumgbe, commissioner, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, had said during the election that the government officials were on ground on the directive of the state governor, to ensure that the election was free and fair. Having confirmed the election satisfactory and announced Igwe Nwobodo as the winner, the ministry, in a letter dated January 29, 2021, recognized Nwobodo as the traditional ruler of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community.

The letter, signed by Dr. Charles O.C. Egumgbe, addressed to Igwe Sunday Nwobodo, Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community, Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State, was titled “Recognition as a Traditional Ruler.” It read in part: “I have the honour to inform you that, having considered your selection by your community satisfactory and in accordance with the state’s Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 151, Revised Laws of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved your recognition as the traditional ruler of Umuisu Ugbawka Community, with effect from January 18, 2021.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the governor of the state, I congratulate you on your well-deserved selection and subsequent recognition.”

The coronation ceremony had dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance. It was a time of jubilation for the whole community, as different musical concerts, masquerade performances and indigenous cultural music of Umuisu, known as Igede, thrilled the audience.

Igwe Nwobodo was crowned alongside his wife, Lolo Promise Chioma Nwobodo, even as Hon. Christian Chuwku was also installed the traditional Prime Minister.

In his vote of thanks, Igwe Nwobodo assured his people that he was committed to maintaining the good lifestyle he had always been known for.

He promised to deliver a good healthcare centre for the people of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous Community in a short period.