Glo subscribers were in celebration mood on Thursday in Jos and Abuja as they receive different prizes at the prize presentation ceremony in the on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo held at Gloworld, Wuse 2.

A total of 106 subscribers received prizes including 37 generators, 34 television and 37 refrigerators, while the star prize of the day, a brand new Kia Rio car, went to Peter Ekeifo, a 35-year-old life style manager from Delta State.

Simultaneously, Mohammed Bashie Amsami, a petty trader in Borno, was presented with the 5th car of the promo in Jos. The Sector Commander of STF in Jos, Col MD Abdusalam as well as the Plateau State Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Victor Lapang was joined by other important guests within the state to hand the brand new Kia Rio car to him and to felicitate with the 38 other winners of generators, TV sets and refrigerators.

Speaking after receiving the car from Chairman House of Representatives committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Umar Mohammed Bago and Glo Regional Manager, Abuja, Mr. Kazeem Kaka, a highly elated Ekeifo said “This is a gift from God delivered through Glo.“Globacom has made me happy. I will use the car personally, and it will help me greatly in my artist lifestyle management job. It is another level now. To God be the glory, God bless Globacom”.

The winners of the home appliances, who were all in joyous mood all through event, expressed their thanks to Globacom for the prizes.

