Another lady has emerged the winner of the 13th new Kia Rio in the on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo packaged by national telecommunications company, Globacom. A 37-year-old insurance executive, Kafayat Adewale, received the key to the car in Lagos on Thursday at the prize presentation ceremony held at Gloworld Cele Bus Stop, Okota.

Earlier, three ladies Ganiyat Bello, Confidence Alamiri and Olamide Aluko have won brand new Kia Rio cars in last three prize presentations in Ilorin, Uyo and Ibadan respectively.

The native of Lagos State who could not hide her joy said “For the past five days, I have not been myself. It’s not that I don’t have a car but if anyone had predicted in December that I will have a brand new car in January, I wouldn’t have believed.

She added that “ Initially, I was skeptical when I got a call from Glo but by the time the second call came in and they all sounded very professional coupled with the fact that I visited the Gloworld near Cele Bus Stop where I did the verification and I saw the car parked there, I became convinced. Today I have received the car key and I am now a Glo ambassador. I will continue to convince all Nigerians to join the Glo network. God bless Glo”.

Other prizes won at the event include 23 television sets, 20 refrigerators and 23 generators. The winners expressed gratitude to Globacom for introducing the promo. A television production executive based in Berger area of Lagos, Allen Onyige who won a generator said, “I was actually trusting God for a new generator for my production work since last year, only for me to receive a call from Glo this January that I won a brand new generator.