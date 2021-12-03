National Telecommunication Company, Globacom, has been commended for on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo which has given many Nigerians the opportunity to win different prizes.

Abiodun Oni, Oyo State Commissioner for the Environment, made the commendation in Ibadan on Thursday, while speaking during the prize presentation ceremony to third set of winners in Glo’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo. The commissioner also congratulated the winners for emerging the lucky ones among millions of subscribers on the Glo network.

The event which was held at Gloworld, Idi Ape, Ibadan was attended by important personalities, three commissioners from Oyo State including Environment, Mr. Abiodun Oni; Youth and Sports, Mr. Seun Fakorede and Commerce and Industries, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye who was represented by a director in the ministry, Alhaji Tajudeen Raji and Director General, Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Temilola Adibi. They all commended Globacom for giving back to their customers. Also in attendance were Chairman, Ibadan North Local Government, Mr. Oladayo Yusuf; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration and Human Capital Development, Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, Zonal Coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Fasuhanmi Omotayo and Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Yemi Solade.

