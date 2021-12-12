Living up to its reputation for churning out innovative television commercials, National Television company, Globacom has unveiled a new Christmas television commercial featuring the trio of Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA), and Nigerian musicians and Glo ambassadors, Teni aka Makanaki, and Simi of ‘Duduke ‘ fame.

The commercial which is currently ruling the airwaves is a perfect blend of the legend and fast rising musicians coming together to delight Nigerians in performance that sets the tone for a delightful Yuletide celebrations.

A symphony of lyrics, dance and cool percussions, the commercial apart from projecting the company’s brand image is also an appreciation message to Nigerians for being loyal Glo customers for the past 18 years.

The singing crew were by led by ageless King Sunny Ade with his traditional dancing steps and the guitar complementing the flow of the mid-tempo tune alongside Simi and Teni as they rendered “Glo dey say nagode, daalu o, a dupe! Better dey o, to rule your world….Better don come, better business, for Africa, for Nigeria and the world”, with the backup singers singing along.

The commercial due to its style, smoothness and beautiful rendition is already drawing encomiums from Nigerians, acknowledging the prowess of Globacom and commending the company for another good job .

A television analyst, Andy Komolafe who described Glo as an appreciative brand said the TVC will continue to delight Nigerians for a long period of time.

“When you recognize the importance of a person, you show it in the way you praise him or her. Glo is the best company in Nigeria when it comes to giving back to customers. No company does it like Glo. Look at the series of customer-appreciation promotions it has organized since it was launched in 2003. Consider the recently launched Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo which is currently ruling the airwaves with hundreds of winners carting home expensive household appliances. Look at its Glo Berekete Plus Plus which is a tariff buster. Glo always serenades its subscribers and communicates this in a very unique and enthralling manner.” Another Nigerian, Jamiu Alarape, a Lagos –based brand specialist said, “Glo’s commercials are always about the people, no wonder one of its earliest philosophies was People. Power. Possibilities. The underlying theme of this particular commercial is motivation where praise is a formidable element employed by experienced advertisers to encourage subscribers to stay with the brand and spread the news about the goodies they enjoy in order to motivate other prospective consumers to come on board”.

The commercial closes with a sign-off signaling heartfelt appreciation: “From all of us at Glo: We wish you Joy Unlimited”.​

