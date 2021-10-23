From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi There are indications that two suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with the murder of 24 year old lady, Joy Onoh in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Recall that Onoh, a fresh graduate from the Benue State University (BSU) who was into the sale of shirts and foot wears as a side business was lured from her home by some unidentified criminals who posed as customers and thereafter reportedly raped her to death. The assailants also dumped her corpse at a nearby bush around the Federal Low Cost Estate, North Bank, Makurdi where the police recovered the body last Wednesday and deposited at the mortuary. According to sources from the area, the suspects were arrested at a house close to where the remains of Joy was found. One of our impeccable sources who did not want to be named said the suspects were arrested through the help of neighbours who gave information about their activities on the day Joy was killed. He noted that the two suspects are currently being quizzed by the Police with a view to bringing all the perpetrators to book. However when contacted by telephone on Saturday morning, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene neither confirmed nor debunked the report. The police image maker said there are laid down procedure in handling such issues adding that the investigators must have gone far into investigation before any information can be given on the matter. She promised that in due course, and based on the outcome of investigation, the police would make public its findings on the matter.