Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, in Delta State, over the passing of literary icon, Professor John Pepper Clark, whose death was announced by the family yesterday.

A terse statement by Prof. C. C. Clark on behalf of the family announced that Emeritus Professor of Literature and renowned writer, “dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October, 2020.”

It added: “Prof. J. P. Clark paddled on to the great beyond in the comfort of his wife, children and sibling, around him.The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

According to Obaseki, “Prof. John Pepper Clark was a great academic and a celebrated poet, who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s advancement through his numerous works.

“His literary exploits brought honour and great respect to Nigeria, and his contributions to literature and education in general will outlive many generations.”