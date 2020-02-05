Zika Bobby

Award winning writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was awarded the “Woman of the Decade” Editor’s Choice by ThisDay Newspapers in celebration of their silver jubilee anniversary has been presented with the award at a reception held in her honour at the ARISE office.

The “Woman of the Decade” Award was presented to Adichie by veteran poet and playwright, Prof. John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo (J.P Clark). Adichie took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts saying: “JP Clark’s poetry means a lot to me – and to my character Obinze in AMERICANAH! Thank you to Thisday Newspapers for naming me ‘woman of the decade’. I was delighted to have the award presented by JP Clark” she wrote.

The award ceremony held on January 20 in Lagos.

A total of 24 winners were selected with two persons honoured with an award in the People’s Choice and Editor’s Choice in each category. “Winners of the awards were picked both by the public and ThisDay editors from a pool of personalities and corporate organisations in a voting process that lasted one week,” ThisDay revealed of the selection process.