The Kaduna State Government will use electronic devices to mark the scripts of students wring the ongoing Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE) in the state.

Hajiya Imma Ahmad, Director-General of the Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

According to Ahmad, this is the first time that electronic devices will be used to mark students’ examination scripts in the state.

She said that the state had acquired Optical Mark Reader (OMR) scanner that would be used to mark the scripts.

This, according to her, is in line with the state government’s commitment to digitise the education sector for effective and efficient service delivery.

She said that 121,713 students from public and private schools were writing the JSSCE.

Ahmad added that the examination which began on Sept. 21 would end on Sept. 29.

The director-general said that the examination was being monitored by KSSQAA, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi and other officials of the ministry.

She also said that officials of the Federal Ministry of Education were going round the schools to monitor the conduct of the examination.

“I am impressed with the conduct of the examination so far, particularly the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

“To ensure compliance, we have met with relevant stakeholders and the leadership of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) to ensure we are all on the same page.

“We equally ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are in place and not more than 20 students in a class,’’ she said. (NAN)