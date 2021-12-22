The Joint Tax Board (JTB) at its 149th meeting honoured Lagos Internal Revenue Service and its Executive Chairman, Mr Ayodele Subair, for contributing towards the actualisation of the JTB’s vision. Subair received the Award of Recognition at a gala night in Lagos, to mark the end of the two-day meeting hosted by the Lagos State government and LIRS.

The 149th JTB meeting, held on Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Lagos, was part of the board’s mandate to meet quarterly to appraise performance and deliberate on tax issues of national importance at various levels of government.

In his acceptance speech, Subair thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his vision that pushes Lagos to work and his support for the LIRS. He also thanked the LIRS staff, partners, and taxpayers in Lagos and asked them to pay their taxes voluntarily to avoid penalties.

Subair, who described the recognition as an opportunity to do more, said: “All tax authorities are making efforts to improve on the ease of doing business and simplification of tax administrative processes which will, in turn, significantly advance tax compliance levels within the country.”

He also encouraged taxpayers, residents, and businesses in Lagos to interact with the LIRS online platforms, contact the specially designated officers at LIRS tax stations.