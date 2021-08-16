By Moses Akaigwe

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has, once again, clarified that the agency remained a safety corps, and not a revenue-generating body. asis being portrayed in a section of the media.

Corps public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said it had become necessary for the corps to make the clarification and serve a warning to those circulating fake news on the increase in prices of number plates and driver’s licence, which, he said, was the duty of the Joint Tax Board (JTB).

It was gathered that there was a news report claiming that the FRSC had increased the price of number plates and driver’s licence, thereby tagging the corps a revenue-generating agency.

The report stated that registration of new blue plate now costs N55,000, registration of new red plate N65,000, and cost of registering new plate for articulated vehicles raised to N100,000

Part of the report was that cost of change of ownership with new blue plate number had been pegged at N70,000, change of ownership with new red plate number N80,000, and change of ownership with new (articulated) plate number N115,000.

It further claimed that transfer of existing plate number from one vehicle to another had been increased to N35,000, and replacement of lost plate number now N36,000. Fresh issuance of driver’s licence, according to the “fake news,” was now N38,000 for five years; N33,000 for three years; and renewal N22,500 for five years and N18,000 for three years.

Kazeem said the noble mandate of the FRSC was to make the nation’s highways safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

According to him, the Federal Road Safety Commission was not set up as a revenue generation agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

He said “The Price increase is from Joint Tax Board and not from FRSC. However, the approved price for articulated vehicle number plate is N30,000.

“Motor vehicle driver’s licence price for three year is N10,000, while N15,000 is for five years. Standard private and commercial vehicle number plate is N18,750.

“Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s licence in Nigeria commences on August 1, according to the Joint Task Board.” he said.

He urged members of the public to note that only the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has the statutory powers to review the prices of the items in question, adding that it was the board that approved the price reviewed.

He further appealed to the motoring public to continue to ensure their vehicles were properly registered as it enhances the security of the vehicles.

The Sun was informed that the last review on the prices of number plates and driver’s licence was done in 2011.