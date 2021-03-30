The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta, yesterday, said it averted 1,291 attacks on three crude-export pipelines from January 2019 to date.

The out-gone Commander of JTF, retired Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, made the disclosure while handing over to the new Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

He said a total of 1,603 sabotage incidents were reported on the export-trunk lines under his watch in the last two years.

The Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP) are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

He explained that the joint force achieved the feat through kinetic and non-kinetic operations which created a conducive environment for the oil and gas industry which is the key mandate of the outfit.

“For instance, from January 2019 to date, the JTF averted 1,291 out of 1,603 of the attempted infractions on SPDC major export lines that are Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP). The number of aversions accounts for 85 per cent of the total attempts. These efforts have ensured that major export pipelines, marginal and infield lines are 97 per cent available and functional which facilitate the evacuation of crude oil and gas to designated export terminals.

“The Force demobilised about 2,859 illegal refinery sites, over 4,812 storage facilities, 905 Cotonou boats and other illegal bunkering ancillaries. Also, more than 681 suspected oil thieves, 38 vessels, 44 barges, 38 trucks and other vehicles were also arrested and impounded.

“Additionally, about 51,078.32MT of stolen crude oil and 57,114.146MT of illegally refined products were handled appropriately,” he said.

He said the JTF demobilised 297 militant camps and recovered about 121 assorted weapons.