From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Joint security Task Force (JTF) on Thursday night has killed no fewer than 8 gunmen attempting to raze the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo state.

Also, the joint security operatives according to a source recovered 7 vehicles from the attackers.

Our correspondent gathered that it was a heavy gun duel between the joint security operatives and the gunmen as the shooting was said to have lasted for several hours , prompting the military to send for a reinforcement .

While the shootings lasted, the source revealed, people scampered for safety to avoid being hit by the gunshots .

Another resident from the area who witnessed the incident but pleaded to remain anonymous said that “we slept with our hearts in our hands last night.’

He also disclosed that an Amoured Personnel Carrier was allegedly set ablaze at Umuna junction in Orlu town.

He also disclosed that one of his cousins was hit by a stray bullet.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached as the time of this report but a senior police officer confirmed the development to our correspondent.

The police source however said that the corpses of the hoodlums and their vehicles have been brought to the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

He disclosed that the police Divisional headquarters was not razed neither did any security officer killed in the attack.

The source said ” yes, we successfully repelled an attempt to raze Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters, last night. The hoodlums came in multiple vehicles and sophisticated weapons and asault riffles. They were repelled and eight of them were gun down and with seven vehicles belonging to them recovered.

“Their corpses and seven vehicles belonging to them had been conveyed to Imo state police command headquarters in Owerri. As I speak to you now, they are with us. You need to see their charms and other things hanging on their necks.

” It was a big war. The gun battle lasted for hours but our men made up of the police, military and air Force over powered them. They were denied access into the police station premises. Successfully, eight were killed and seven vehicles recovered. Others fled. The source said.