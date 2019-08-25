George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

What was meant to be a joyous celebration in Naze community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend turned into tragedy as a native of the community, Emezim Duru, a retired police officer, had shot into the air in the spirit of the celebration, but his bullet inadvertently hit one of the guests who died on the spot. The tragedy brought the celebration to an abrupt end.

The incident, which occurred at Obibi junction at the Ito Ofe annual festival in Naze had, therefore, thrown the community into unplanned mourning.

Sunday Sun reliably gathered that the event was specifically organised by the community for the sole purpose of conferring a chieftaincy title on one of their illustrious sons, Mr Meshack Onyeagoro , a United States of America-based police officer.

Onyeagoro, had just came back from the USA to receive the chieftaincy title which is revered in the community, a source told our correspondent.

It was gathered that retired police officer Emeziem was in a jubilant mood and had shot severally into the air.

According to the source, the bullets hit two guests, which resulted in the instant death of one while the other person was rushed to the hospital.

“The celebrant bought eight cows for the eight villages in our community in appreciation for the reputed chieftaincy title. The retired officer was shooting in the air, celebrating the chieftaincy title before the tragedy struck,” the source added.