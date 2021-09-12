From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was jubilation galore for the management of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti State, when the institution received the news that it has been ranked by Alper-Doger Scientific Index, as the best private university in research.

A statement by the institution’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, said the 12-year- old University was ranked the “Best Research University” among the 99 Private Universities in Nigeria and Number 10 out of 197 Public and Private Universities in Nigeria.

The statement, entitled

“ABUAD ranked Best Nigerian Private University in Research,” reads :

“It was jubilation and celebration galore at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, over the weekend when the news filtered in that the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, has ranked the 12-year old University as the “Best Research University” among the 99 Private Universities in Nigeria and No. 10 out 197 Public and Private Universities in Nigeria.

“In addition to these achievements, Alper-Doger Scientific Index, also known as AD Scientific Index Ranking, also ranked ABUAD Scientists No. 5 out of 3,570 Scientists ranked throughout the country.

“The AD Scientific Index World Top Universities ranking is based on scholarly research output from Google Scholar.

“The AD Scientific Index is the first and only study that shows the total and the last five-year productivity coefficients of Scientists based on the h-index and i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar.

“In other words, the AD Scientific Index provides both the Academic Ranking and Analysis Results.

“One of the unique differences of the AD Scientific Index is the provision of the last five years’ scores and the total scores of the h-index and the i10 index, and the total and last five years’ number of citations.

“Other unique differences of the AD Scientific Index include rankings in all fields and subjects of scientific interest and the emphasis on the scientific productivity of the Scientist. Thus, Scientists and Universities can obtain their Academic Rankings and monitor developments in the ranking over time.

“Reacting to the cheering news, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, who received it with utmost gladness and attributed the achievements to the cooperation the University has consistently received from all stakeholders like the National Universities Commission, NUC, the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Council for Legal Education and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, among others, the parents, the ever committed teachers and the teeming student population of the University.

“Prof. Olarinde was particularly happy that people and organizations outside Nigeria are noticing what the University has been doing since the it commenced Academic works on Monday, January 4, 2010 to institutionalize qualitative and functional education, raise a new generation of Nigerians and ensure that Nigeria regains its lost glory in education.

“The Vice Chancellor thanked the parents and other well-wishers who have inundated her and the University with congratulatory messages on the monumental achievements.

“With all these, Prof. Olarinde is optimistic that sooner than later, the University will improve considerably, particularly because of the quantum of infrastructural development in the University.

“It’s heart-warming achievements in Medicine, Law, Engineering, Sciences, its Independent Power Project, IPP, which was commissioned on Monday, June 21, 2021 and the commencement of work on its 121-unit Industrial Park.”