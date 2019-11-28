Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was jubilation in Ochanja Market, Anambra State when Church of Nigeria, Province of the Niger, Anglican Communion donated N10 million to victims of Onitsha tanker fire that razed wares, shops and plazas on October 16.

The team who handed over the cheque to the chairman of the affected traders included the Archbishop Province of the Niger, Rt. Rev. Alex Ibezim, Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, Bishop of Niger-West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe and Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah. The team urged the traders to remain prayerful and trust in God.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop, Dioceses on the Niger, Rev. Dr. Nwokolo told the traders that the church came to sympathize, encourage and show love to them after the disaster where they lost their members, wares and shops. According to him, “As a Church and brothers and sisters, we mourn with the people that are mourning and celebrate with those that are celebrating, today we came to sympathize with you for the fire disaster.

“Suffering and problems are part of the world, they must come but God is our refuge and strength in time of trouble, God gives wealth and when the devil tamper with it, God restores our wealth,” he said.