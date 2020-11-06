The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained in sudden flight, but while their companions slept, they were toiling very hard in the night.

U.S.-based Preacher, Apostle Courage Igene, is the typical example of such great man, roundly blessed and gifted, and he is off course endowed with extra strength and energy. A philanthropist, An Icon, a Coach, a General, a Father to the Fatherless, a prolific Leader. All these qualities are very visible to stand him out.

Igene, presiding pastor in charge of All Nations Church, is an author of books, a household name across the globe.

Influential personalities, members and participants were seen singing, dancing and rejoicing to the songs led by the music minister, while Apostle Courage in his traditional attire dances which attracted others to join. It is obvious that he has touched an innumerable number of people with his Apostolic Mandate through his books and ministrations.

Aside from being the centre of attraction on social media, print media, and the mainstream, he is a pacesetter as others follow.

Minister Rose Okorie gave words of exhortation to spiced up the occasion to keep everyone expectant.