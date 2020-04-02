PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

There was wide jubilation and relief among residents of Bauchi State following the state government’s decision to relax the lockdown of the state earleir announced to take effect from today (Thursday).

The deputy governor, Senator Baba Tella, disclosed this at a press briefing held at Government House on Thursday, explaining that the restrictions of movement of people in towns and villages would no longer apply.

Tella said however, social distancing is to be maintained in churches, mosques, markets, weddings and social ceremonies.

He said with effect from 6:00 pm today (Thursday) , “our borders will be closed for an initial period of 14 days.

‘But people are enjoined to maintain the 1.2 metres spacing and avoid overcrowding,” Tella said.

“Government having observed that no palliative measures have been introduced to cushion the effect of the lockdown, must address the process in a manner that does not create harm or social distancing.

“Consequently, we are putting emphasis on our borders so that unsuspecting carriers of the virus do not infiltrate or spread the virus”

The deputy governor who was flanked by the Secretary to the State Government Sabiu Mohammed; Chief of Staff, Dr Ladan Saliu; Commissioner for Information, Garba Dahiru, explained that government took the decision after consultations with opinion leaders, religious leaders, security and health care professionals in the state.

He appealed to members of the public to show greater understanding and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies to manage the emergency.

He urged traders to refrain from taking undue advantage of the shutdown to increase the prices o commodities.

” Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad’ is very much concerned about the health and well being of our citizens. He has asked me to continue to pray for our dear state to be free from the scourge of this disease, ” the deputy governor said.

Residents went into wide jubilation as news reached them that the state government had relaxed the lockdown and eased movements of people within towns and villages in the state.

Most of them who spoke with our correspondent praised the government for being sensitive to the needs of the people.

They believed that total lockdown earlier planned if executed would have further worsened the plight of citizens.

They stressed that government’s decision to relax it meant the governor has consideration for the feelings of the citizens.