As more communities key into the vision of Governor Ayade to achieve universal health Coverage, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu accompanied by the DG Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Janet Ekpeyong commissioned two primary health care facilities in Ikom Local Government area of Cross River.

Determined to ensure that cross Riverians get the best from the health sector, the governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade has indeed declared operation health care facility in every community of the State which evidently showcases his passion and desire to ensure that his people live healthy lives even those in hard to reach areas of the State where access might be a challenge.

Within 24hrs, the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade ably represented by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has successfully commissioned two health care facilities all in Ikom LGA, a border town that deserves a lot of attention. Speaking on behalf of the Governor, the health boss thanked the good people of Bosoghor community of Okonde village and Odor Nta in Ikom LGA and conveyed His Excellency’s goodwill message to them. In her words; Cross River is set to achieve Universal health Caretaking health services to those who need it the most. We are proud of your efforts that has resulted in two befitting primary health facilities. We will ensure the are well-staffed and supported to deliver best of Care. We charge the occupants of this community to always access this facility and protect it as well. Sen Prof Ben Ayade will provide water for you, delivery kits, solar power and every other needed equipments that will make this place convenient for you all., in addition to all that exist presently.”

She, as always sensitized the mammoth crowd on the importance of regular hand washing, effect of open defecation, bush burning, use of LLINs provided by the State and pleaded with the chiefs to make a law ensuring that all pregnant women who fail to use the health facility pays a fine as well as mothers who refuse to immunize their babies get fined. She informed them of Ayade care asking all to key into it.

The DG of CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong appreciated the Governor for giving all to see that CRS take the lead in health care service delivery as well as achieving Universal Health Coverage for his people. She solicited that mothers and children, as well as every other member of that community, access the facility at all time. She gave detailed health talk on maternal and child health, Lassa fever and other common illnesses affecting children. She promised that the State will continue to do more in Primary health care as it is key to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

The clan head of Bosohor Community Okim Amba Ndifon and that of Okondi Chief Ndoma Erek in a vote of thanks after pouring liberation which is a common norm in ikom LGA thanked the administration of Governor Ben Ayade for giving ikom LGA the best of everything, the health commissioner Dr Betta Edu for her numerous achievements and strides in the health sector. They thanked the DG Dr Janet Ekoenyong for sustaining the legacies of the former DG. The host community expressed their happiness and love for Governor Ben Ayade by using his name to compose so many songs, sang his praises and rededicated their willingness to always support him till the end of his administration.