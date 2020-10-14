Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated multiple development projects executed by his administration in some schools in Enugu North Senatorial District of the state, amid jubilation.

The projects include solar powered water boreholes constructed through the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) in Model Secondary School and Urban Girls Secondary School in the university town of Nsukka, as well as in Girls Secondary School Owerre-Ezeorba in Udenu LGA.

Also inaugurated at Girls Secondary School Owerre-Ezeorba, were two ultra-modern hostel blocks comprising 8 halls, a dining hall with kitchen; 60KVA soundproof electric power generator; renovated 28 classroom blocks and 800 capacity school main hall.

Ugwuanyi while in Nsukka inspected numerous ongoing construction projects in Command Secondary School, Orba, Udenu LGA, preparatory to its official commencement of academic activities, following its take-over by the military.

The governor expressed delight that the newly constructed solar powered boreholes were executed by his administration to address water supply challenges in the schools, to advance the realisation of the goals of the Enugu State School Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

Ugwuanyi added that the strategic aim of the water projects in the schools was also to stem the tide of hygiene-related infectiousness diseases, including COVID-19 and to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The governor disclosed that his administration had significantly improved on the infrastructure of the schools.

This feat, according to the governor, was based on the Federal Ministry of Education’s assessment of infrastructure, teaching and learning, quality of teachers and school administrator as well as school performances in Senior and Junior WAEC examinations.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, Chairman of PPSMB, Nestor Ezeme and principals of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s support and special attention to education, assuring the governor that history would forever remember his footprints in the sector.