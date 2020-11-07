There was jubilation at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Uvuru Agada, in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State as parishioners danced through the premises of the Church to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s car gift to the Parish.

The jubilant worshipers who were led by the Very Rev. Fr. Cyril Okpe, Parish Priest of the Catholic parish and Dean of Adani Denary who addressed the gathering after receiving the car key and particulars of the over 1. 8 million Sienna Corolla from the Special Adviser to the Governor on inter-Party affairs, Rt. Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chukwuma, expressed gratitude and prayed for God’s favor upon the Governor’s life.

Recall that Uvuru Community had paid a ‘thank you visit’ to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State on the 24th of September, 2020, where they had appreciated the helmsman for appointing a substantial number of Uvuru indigenes into sensitivity governmental positions in the state and even beyond.

The car donation which followed a plea by Chief Barr. C. O. C Chukwuma who solicited for the Governor’s intervention in assisting the parish priest, Very Rev Fr. Cyril Okpe, with a means of transportation, so as to strengthen the spread of Gospel in the area was received with wild celebration.

Earlier before handing over the car to the Parish Priest, the SPA and leader of the “thank you visit”, Rt. Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chukwuma who delivered the papers of the newly acquired vehicle to the Parish Priest, lauded the Governor’s strides in the LGA, while describing his infrastructural deposit in the Council as unprecedented.

Rt. Hon. Jonathan who was former Deputy Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, urged the church to continue praying for the Governor of the state who has transformed the area and is committed in ensuring that more dividends of democracy are attracted to the people of the area.

“The Governor has changed the fortunes of our people in a way never witnessed in the council. And God willing, he will do more in virtually every sphere of human endeavor;” the SPA concluded.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s appointees from Uvuru community include Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma, SPA on inter-Party affairs; Dr. Godwin Chinonso Anigbo, Permanent Secretary, Enugu state ministry of commerce and industry; Princess Nwanneka Edith Okoro, National Ex-officio of the PDP; Ichie Amaechi Nwankwo, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Gaming Commission; Mrs Perpetual Chinasa Okadigwe, Secretary, Enugu State Internal Revenue Services and Chief John madubueze Ofor, Assistant Auditor, PDP Enugu State.