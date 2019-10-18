Pensioners in Imo State, yesterday, commended Governor Emeka Ihedioha for fulfilling the promise to offset arrears owed in the past six years.

The payment came barely a week after the governor had assured at a stakeholders meeting onPensions Matters at Imo Concorde hotel, Owerri, announced that payment willcommence today, Thursday, October 17, 2019.

In a broadcast, Governor Ihedioha announced that the state would spend N1,218 billion as payment of monthly benefits to state and local government pensioners.

He said he inherited six years of pension arrears and discovered inexplicable discrepancies in the number of pensioners in the state and 27 local government areas. He also said he received complaints of irregularities in the scheme from various pension beneficiaries and stakeholders.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Sir. PU Ugochukwu commended Governor Ihedioha for the payment of the arrears.

“I am overjoyed and that is the mood of members across the state and local governments. We monitored the verification exercise and it was far-reaching and revealing. Since they have commenced payment, I expect that the payment will go round,” Ugochukwu said.