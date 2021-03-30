From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There were jubilations in some parts of Abia North Senatorial Zone when the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu toured some project sites he attracted for the area.

As he toured the projects which included roads, schools and water projects, the people hailed Kalu, calling him such names as “the people’s senator, man of the people, father – father and master strategist”.

The first Port of call was the Okoko Item Central School which was over 90 percent completed.

Kalu regretted the school was renovated last when he was governor over 20 years ago.

He promised to provide furniture for the pupils of the school and urged them to be circumspect while using the renovated school.

While inspecting the Amaokwe Ukwu Rubber Road, Kalu urged the contractor to ensure the road was done according to specification.

The Senate Chief Whip announced that the original stretch of the road has been extended from 2 to 3 kilometers.

Kalu also inspected the Amaokwe -Amaeke-Akanu Item roads which are under rehabilitation.

Kalu told the people that he has concluded arrangement with the Federal Roads Maintiance Agency (FERMA) to do emergency repairs on the Alayi-Item Road which he built when he was governor.

Kalu was also at the Amurie Nkopro-Abiriba Road in Ohafia Local Government Area where he commended the contractor for doing solid job.

At the Amurie Nkporo water project, Kalu told the people that because of the topography of the area, he had to invite Julius Berger to sink the borehole.

Kalu who this was the first time the community will be having borehole, said two more would be sunk in two other parts of the community.

He said as a governor, he built the first tarred road and brought first electricity to the community and now as senator, he has sunk the first borehole for them.

Leaders of some of the communties visited, including Rt, Hon Arua Arunsi, ex-Speaker Abia House of Assembly and former member, House of Representatives thanked Kalu for his quality representation.

Arunsi said this was the first time the people of Nkporo will have borehole water in commercial quantity and said the people are solidly behind Kalu.

At Agbaja Ndiagbo, Nkporo Motorized Borehole, the people danced round the project as Kalu inspected, assuring them of more goodies to come in the days ahead.