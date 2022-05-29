Kolapo Idris Kola-Daisi, a banking and financial expert, has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oyo South Senatorial District amidst wild jubilation.

Kola-Daisi, a son of foremost Nigerian industrialist, Bashorun Kola-Daisi and also a son-in-law to former Oyo State Governor, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi polled 212 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator and younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Kola Balogun, who scored 93 votes.

Speaking after the primaries held Sunday amid heavy security and witnessed by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at the Le Chatteau Event Centre, Bodija, Ibadan, the state capital, Kola-Daisi thanked all who supported his dream to get involved in governance.

“Today, we took an important step towards getting involved to actualize meaningful governance and representation for the people…The members of our party, the All Progressives Congress spoke loudly to elect me as the flag bearer of our party for the Oyo South senatorial district,” Kola-Daisi said.

He expressed admirable magnanimity in victory by saluting his co-aspirants’ efforts, while also inviting them to work together with him.

“As I look forward to fully realizing this possibility in the general elections, and as I remain humble in victory, I salute my fellow aspirants for putting up a good fight, and I invite them to collaborate with us on this eventful journey,” he stated.

The primary, which could not hold on Friday as earlier planned, was rescheduled for Saturday and later Sunday due to inability of the aspirants and party leadership to resolve the discrepancies that arose on delegates’ lists.

Oyo South Senatorial District has 9 Local Governments spread across the Ibadan main city and Ibarapaland. In January, 43-year-old Kola-Daisi joined the race with a rich resumè from the private sector as an astute ﬁnance and banking executive.

With a grasp of excellent standards and precise execution from the private sector, while also coming with a political message and intention wrapped around the timely need to participate, Kola-Daisi promised to use his expertise, experience and exposure to better the lot of governance and the governed in Nigeria, starting from his home state of Oyo.

With his candidacy for Oyo South, the state will have an opportunity to elect one of the youngest ever Senators in Nigeria’s red chamber, living up to the participation mantra sounded around our nation’s youth.

