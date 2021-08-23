From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Months after leadership tussle fueled bloody crisis in Amaeze Community of Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state, peace has finally returned to the troubled Community following amicable resolution of the leadership crisis.

The peaceful resolution of the leadership crisis was coordinated by the royal father of the community, Eze Mose Ngene, and his cabinet members.

Amaeze Community had been engulfed in bloody crisis over the leadership of the community’s town Union.

The crisis had led to the killing of no fewer than three persons with property worthy millions of naira destroyed.

But crisis was resolved at the weekend which led to the return of peace in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that after the resolution of the leadership crisis, the community affirmed Mr.John Okorie as the substantive Chairman of Amaeze Community Development Union.

Okorie was asked to serve the community for till August 2023.

“This position was made by the Eze in- Council of the Agu 111 of Ishiagu during their peace meeting with the affected community and stakeholders of Ishiagu.

“The Eze regretted that the creisi led to the killing of 3 persons and other needless attacks on the people of Amaeze community.

“That it is our decision therefore, that in the interest of Justice and to ensure that no undue advantage is taken by any hamlet or group in Amaeze community, Mr. John Okorie shall be allowed and is hereby allowed to complete the 3 years tenure as zoned to his Hamlet.

“From the decision of the Eze in- Council, the tenure of Mr John Okorie as Chairman of Amaeze Community Development Union will expire in August, 2023” A stakeholder in the community told Daily Sun.