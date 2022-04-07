A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, Evans Ikpechukwu Omeje, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017, and later vied for the seat of Nsukka East constituency in the state House of Assembly in 2019, as APC candidate, has formally returned to the PDP.

Omeje, who is from Ede-Ukwu Ward, Ede-Oballa in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, announced his return to the PDP amid jubilation, at the Ede-Ukwu Ward office of the party, yesterday, where he addressed the ward executives and other stakeholders.

Describing the PDP as “my mother party,” Omeje disclosed he rejoined the party because of the peace and good governance initiatives of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the quest to join hands with the adherents of the governor’s focused and people-oriented administration to strengthen his leadership trajectory in the state and the party, ahead of 2023 general election.

He added that his decision to return to the PDP was also borne out of his desire to support and join forces with the leadership of the party in Ede-Ukwu Ward, Ede-Oballa community and Nsukka Local Government Area, to ensure the governor’s political directions in respect of 2023 general election are accomplished to the letter.

The former APC chieftain explained that he left the PDP earlier with hundreds of his teeming supporters because of the way the past leadership of the ward treated them…