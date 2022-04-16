From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

It was jubilations galore in parts of Abia North Senatorial District at the weekend as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan commissioned roads and other projects attracted by the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

This is even as the former Abia State governor has promised to attract more dividends of democracy even beyond his immediate constituency of Abia North.

Immediately the Senate President’s aircraft touched down at the Akanu Ibiam International airport in Enugu, yesterday, he in company with his host, Kalu moved straight to Abia North for the commissioning of the projects as natives of the communities where the projects were sited sang and danced in appreciation.

Some of the projects commissioned include the 2km Umumara/Uturu Road, the 2km Obi Chima Road in Isiukwuato LGA; the 2km Umu Imenyi, 2km Amankalu Alayi, 2km Igbere and the 4km Ukwu Rubber/Amaokwe Item Roads, all in Bende Local Government Area.

Other projects commissioned by the Senate President were 3 Boreholes in Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu all in Nkporo, Ohafia LGA

and the 7.5km road in Agbaja Nkporo.

Commissioning the projects, Lawan commended Kalu for being one of the senators who have represented his people very well at the Senate by attracting massive developmental projects to the their constituents even when they are not in the executive arm of government.

Pouring encomiums on the Senate Chief Whip for his political dexterity, Lawan said, “Kalu is one politician who doesn’t believe in theory, but practical achievement and I believe that has informed why we are gathered here.

“Abia North Senatorial District is special in the sense that apart from having Kalu who has made indelible mark in his three years of being in the Senate, the zone also has representatives who are in charge in the national assembly”.

Lawan described Kalu as a senator that does not only constantly have the interest of his constituents at heart, but has just in three years of being in the Senate, done for his people what others before him could not do in 20 years.

At every turn of the various communities where the projects where sited, the surging crowd, some of who traveled from the cities to witness the events, in carnival-like manner, rejoiced and hailed Kalu for his achievements and fulfilling of his election campaigns promises.

The natives promised Kalu their support in his future political endeavour, describing him the best that has happened in the area in terms of political representation.

In appreciation of what Kalu did for them, traditional rulers from the various communities came out in their numbers to honour the Senate President with chieftaincy titles.

At Amibo, Isiukwuato LGA, Lawan bestowed with the traditional title of Ezi Enyi by the traditional rulers. At Alayi and Item in Bende LGA, the Senate President was given the titles of Ezi Enyi1 and Nwanne Di Mba, respectively.

Lawan in accepting the chieftaincy titles, said he had no doubt they have made him one of the bonafide sons of Abia and promised to meet obligations as a son of the state.

Kalu had earlier told his people that the projects commissioned were the promises he made during the electioneering in 2019, noting that at their completion, he decided to bring the Senate President to witness their commissioning.

The former governor promised to attract more projects even beyond his immediate constituency of Abia North.

He said plans are afloat to construct two new roads in the shoe line of the Ariaria International market in Aba before the end of the year, adding that this will be in fulfillment of his earlier promise to the traders when he visited the market.

Kalu who said as a Senator for all Abians, he was not restricted by boundary to affect the lives of people of the state, while assurng that provision had already been made for the construction of the roads in this year’s budget, told the traders to be ready for a surprise.