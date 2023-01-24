From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was jubilation by the residents of 3-3 Housing Estate Onitsha, Anambra State following the commencement of reconstruction of presidential road by the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Adaeze Oduah.

The Housing Estate came alive as landlords, tenants and property owners, converged along the presidential road to receive and welcome Senator Oduah who personally came to inspect the ongoing road project.

The joy in the arena was palpable as speaker after speaker, took turns to extol the virtues of the Senator for all her good works in the zone not only in the infrastructure but all facets of life.

The road when completed, will go a long way to ease traffic jams being witnessed within the housing estate which attracted the residents to troop out en masse to showered the senator with love, praises and support for another tenure.

Senator Oduah while addressing the crowd expressed her happiness over the large turnout of the residents who came out to receive her even unannounced, saying that in no distant time, the Presidential road project would be completed.

The Senator told them that her core motivation, stems from a higher calling and need to do the most good for a larger of society and impressed on their mind the need to always realize that they are all part and parcel of the movement for victory in February 25 senatorial election.

One of the landlords who spoke to Daily Sun, Chief Okechukwu Maduka described senator Oduah as Messiah of our time in Anambra North who has transformed the area through her numerous projects, empowerments and skill trainings.

“Senator Oduah has etched her name in gold through her numerous road projects, countless skill acquisition training programmes, free houses built for widows, equipping and construction of school blocks, ICT centers, Diagnostic centers, market stalls, solar street lights, water boreholes, ego mbido afia for indigent female petty traders, trust fund for farmers in our agrarian communities.

“She has distinguished herself in the areas of scholarships, facilitating employment for many constituents and her numerous people oriented bills and motions designed to lift ndi Anambra North and it was no surprise that residents of this sprawling estate, came out in large numbers to thank her for intervening and ensuring that the long Presidential road, wears a new look.

“I want to say unequivocally that Senator Oduah is candidate to beat in this election. The election had already been contested and won by senator Oduah based on her track records and we know that more are coming to this area when she go back to the senate as Senate President or one of the floor functionaries as a ranking senator” Maduka said.