From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Adaeze Oduah, has donated and installed two 500KVA transformers to Omagba Phase II, Water Works and Housing Estate Communities in Onitsha North local government area of Anambra state.

The communities have been in darkness for months due to faulty transformers in their areas, but Senator Oduah came to their rescue when she heard about their hardship over the lack of power supply in the communities.

Speaking, during the installation of the transformers, Senator Oduah said “there is nothing as beautiful as seeing the happiness and joy on the faces of my constituents”.

The senator continued: “Some months ago, I was informed by the landlords and tenants of Omagba/Waterworks and that of Housing estate, Onitsha, that they had a dire need for transformers.

“According to them, they had written several times to the relevant authorities but to no avail and I’d promised to look into it and figure out a solution. So, two brand new 500KVA transformers were delivered and handed over to the residents of Omagba and Housing estate, respectively.

“Remember, that it was only a few months ago that we constructed the Justice Izuora street, Omagba. I was made to understand that for months, some of these areas have been in darkness due to faulty transformers that had more than outlived their usefulness with some installed more than 40 years ago.

“I want to also use this medium to plead with those who are adept at vandalizing public properties to desist such unwholesome acts to quit such unwholesome acts for it only places others in discomfort and anguish. So, please, let’s all be law-abiding citizens and go about our legitimate businesses, in the fear of God and love for humanity.

“My promise to ndị Anambra North Senatorial District is that I would always be that lawmaker who listens to her people and seeks ways to solve their problems” senator Oduah stated.

Residents of the communities who came out en masse to witness the installation of the transformers were in praise of the senator over the return of electricity in their area after several months without public power supply.

The residents which include Mr Emeka Aniekwe, the secretary of Omagba community, Chief Alfred Okoye, Chief Ben Osinwike, Mr Jude Ilozulike, Chief Peter Igbo, Mrs Ndijobi, Mr Raphael Nwabueze, Onyeka Francis and Chioma Obidiaso commended senator Oduah for the provision of the transformers which they said came at the appropriate time of dry and heat season.

“We say thanks to the distinguished senator whose social astuteness, interpersonal influence and

networking ability, have so far contributed to the very welfare of her constituency beyond human explanations.

“Senator Stella Oduah’s representative leadership is rooted in consistent consciousness and committed services for the welfare of the people of her constituency and with the new development in Omegba/Water Works and Housing Estate, this will be a massive boost to the economic and social activities of the communities.

“Ndi Anambra North, the good news we are waiting for is here with us. Let’s vote Senator Oduah

This is because senator Oduah has distinguished herself and has done well and has continued to change the narratives and the evidences are all there to see and believe” said Nwabueze.

“We are very, very happy for this gesture. The transformer we had was as old as 40 years which had been supplying us with low voltage or current. The power supply before now had been affecting our electrical appliances. So with this new transformer, there will be stability of electricity and steady of power supply.

“We are going to replicate this kind gesture from senator Oduah in our own little way by voting for her in the forthcoming election to continue with her humanitarian work in this senatorial district,” said Peter Igbo.