From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There was massive jubilation by the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial zone when the Senator representing the zone, Uba Sani commissioned five out of the seven neighborhood sports centres in the seven local governments areas that made up the Senatorial Zone.

This sporting initiative, which is ongoing, was facilitated by the lawmaker under the Corporate Social Responsibility projects of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

A cross-section of beneficiaries in the five local government areas expressed gratitude to the Senator for initiating the projects, describing his efforts in sports and other sectors as legendary.

One of the respondents, Hajiya Habiba Aliyu Usman while reacting to Senator Uba’s efforts also hailed the NDIC for “joining hands with our tireless, focused and result-oriented Senator to support youth and sports development here in Rigasa”.

In his continued efforts of promoting sports administration within his constituency, the Senator is also constructing a Mini Sport Complex to the tune of 150 million at Millennium City, in Chikun LG as part of the year 2021 Zonal Intervention projects.

The ongoing projects, according to sources in the lawmaker’s Constituency Office, will all be concluded by end of this month.