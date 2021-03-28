By Gilbert Ekezie

It was jubilation galore at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Ajegunle, Lagos recently, as gospel singer, Tochi Okoli launched her N3 million musical instruments and new video, He Answered Me By Fire.

Held under the chairmanship of Mazi Jude Okeke, the epoch-making event was supported by members of St Mary’s Catholic Charismatic Renewal, which Tochi also belongs. Popular gospel artistes, Evangelists Chuks Chidubem of Dis Kind God fame and Oge Nwagboo were on ground to thrill the guests with their hit tracks, coupled with some words of encouragement.

According to Tochi, being a gospel musician was an act of God and fulfillment of her desire to serve God, not only through preaching and prayer but also singing praises. The artiste, who has four albums to her credit after about 20 years in the industry, stated that having musical breakthrough is not an easy task, because of promotion and marketing challenges.

“I thank God for bringing me this far since 2000. I have produced four albums. What I am unveiling today is the video CD of one my albums, which I worked hard to put together during the COVID-19 lockdown and EndSARS protest. Really, it has not been easy. The challenge I face is marketing, but I hope it will improve because God is involved,” she stated.

Tochi, whose songs are in high demand across Nigeria and beyond, informed that she decided to acquire musical instruments due to the high patronage of her services. “On several occasions, I rented instruments for performances, and that is not only inconvenient but more expensive. So, I think getting ours will encourage us, increase our performance level and make us feel satisfied.”

Earlier in his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Mazi Jude Okeke described Tochi as a woman sent by God to liberate the people through music ministration and entertainment.”