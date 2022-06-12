There was jubilation in Enugu State on Friday when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi formally restored 230 plots of land belonging to health workers of the state, which were purportedly revoked by the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development without the consent of the governor.

Addressing the health workers when they visited him at the Government House, Enugu, on the purported revocation of their land registered as Villa Estate in Ozalla Abor, Enugu, Ugwuanyi expressed dismay, saying that the land was revoked without his consent, contrary to the Land Use Act.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State, he disclosed that the state government would formalise the land, and give it back to the health workers.

“We will do what we did for other people whose land was revoked without my consent,” he told the elated health workers.

Recall that Ugwuanyi’s administration recently restored Plot No. P/23CA Independence Layout, Enugu, to the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), which was purportedly revoked by the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development without the governor’s approval pursuant to the Land Use Act.

Speaking further, the governor directed the health workers to liaise with the present Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, for necessary action, and promised to retrieve every land in the state taken from people illegally.

