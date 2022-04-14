It was an explosion of celebration as the new APC National Women Leader Dr. Betta Edu returned back to her home State Cross River after her victory during the APC National Convention where she emerge as the number one Woman of the largest party in Africa and the ruling party in Nigeria APC.

APC which by her elections made a strong statement of mainstreaming women and youth broke record by electing the youngest National women Leader in the history of any political Party in Africa. The National Women Leader who was welcomed at the airport with her entourage by her Governor Sen Ben Ayade, the Deputy Governor Prof Esu, the Legislators, Members of EXCO, Government appointees, Health workers Women in their thousands and youths. Speaking to news men upon arrival, Dr. Betta thanked the President H.E Buhari, his wife H.E Aisha Buhari, Governor Sen. Prof Ben Ayade and his dear wife Dr. Linda Ayade for the love and support through the process. She praised the APC Led by Sen Adamu Abdulahi and the leadership of the APC in the State as well as all cross riverians whose love and support is the reason behind her success.

“Its good to be back home, my gratitude goes to Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and his dear wife Dr. Linda Ayade for their tremendous support. The CRS APC leadership, my CROWEI Women, Health Workers, Commissioners, appointees, friends, family and a host of others. I appreciate your support, love and efforts that has led to this victory. Its our victory and we’ll use it wisely for the betterment and growth of our women in Nigeria.

History has it that today the APC has produced the youngest Notional Women Leader in the whole of Africa and this has sent a strong message to everyone that the party is ready to carry everyone along. We must come out as women and support this great party as there’s enough packages to be unveiled very soon.

We have a gender sensitive and supportive hardworking National Chairman Sen. Abdulahi Adamu and a great NWC willing to support women as he approved free forms for female aspirants Recording an unbeatable success so far. We’re also lobbying to have 3 women in the National Assembly from each State and 6 Women for the State House Assembly. Other welfare packages for women as well as financial empowerment from polling unit level, mega health outreaches at zonal level to keep our women and their children safe and ready for the 2023 elections will be unveiled soon.”

As a Country we’re blessed with a leader who cares about his citizens. President Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari have been supportive of the women as the wife of the president is the first woman to engage the Senate to demand for 35% women inclusiveness in politics. She added.

Dr. Edu reiterated that the party is ready for the 2023 general elections and will win at all levels especially in CRS where she hails from.

With the National Women leader during her arrival were the APC Deputy National Women Leader Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Senator Grace Folashade Bent representing Adamawa South Constituency, Hon. Ginika Tor Federal character Commission and other dignitaries from the South East, North East and South South. Various Commissioners, DGs, Heads of MDAs, political appointees, APC State Exco, CROWEI, Health Workers, women from the 18LGA, youths across the State and a host of others were all in attendance the receive the National Women Leader at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport as the event was colorful.