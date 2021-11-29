From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

There is jubilation across Zamfara State following the decision by Governor Bello Matawalle to lift suspension on telecommunications effective today.

The governor said the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) would release all the networks as banditry and kidnapping had been substantially suppressed within the period of the telecom shutdown and that his administration was satisfied with the security situation in the state.

NCC had in September instructed all telecommunications companies to shut down their services in Zamfara over lingering insecurity in the state.

In October, the governor had directed telecommunication companies to restore network service in Gusau, the state capital city.

At the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau on Saturday, Matawalle announced the decision for telecommunication services to restore services in other parts of the state.

A statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, yesterday, quoted the governor as saying the decision to relax the suspension was informed by an encouraging report of peace attained in the state, saying the bandits have taken the desired toll meant by the measure.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state. God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.

“The decision, he said, was due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from that stringent measure”, the governor announced.

He thanked the people of the state for their patience and perseverance throughout the trying period and assured that his administration will continue to take any measure necessary to preserve peace and protect lives and property.

The governor said that security forces were still flushing out and arresting remnants of the bandits and their collaborators.

Matawalle commended the residents for their resilience and patience during the three months of network suspension.

