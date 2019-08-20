Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters has announced the arrest of notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

He was arrested on Monday in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who confirmed the arrest in a statement said: “The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

“It would be recalled that the police has been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three police officers and two civilians, and injury to five others. The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, while commending the police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland. It is his belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect”.

