Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The jubilation which started last Friday in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State (the home town) of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as a result of the nullification of his High Court’s conviction by the Supreme Court, continued yesterday in all parts of the

community.

Kalu’s conviction by a Lagos High Court on December 5, 2019 on alleged

fraud while in office as governor of Abia State, literarily made the people of Igbere not to celebrate last year’s Christmas as many important events that would have taken place in the community were at

the last minute cancelled as a result of the former governor’s incarceration.

However, when the news of the apex court’s ruling filtered into the ancient town on Friday, men, women and youths trooped out to the streets en masse dancing and chanting songs in praise of God and in honour of Kalu and the Supreme Court that nullified the judgment of the lower court.

Some youths were seen driving round the streets of Igbere in an open van mounted with loud speakers making merry and celebrating the freedom of a man they said meant everything to them.

One of the youths who simply gave his name as Ogboso said Friday, May

8, would remain one of the most memorable days in the lives of Igbere

people because Igbere without Kalu was like a vehicle without fuel.

According to him, “We could not celebrate Christmas last year because

Kalu was not around, and of course how could we have done that when a

man that meant everything to the community was not here.

“When I say Kalu meant everything to us, not that he may be the richest man in Igbere, but he has a heart of gold, his benevolence transcends what anybody can think of and that’s why we are happy he is now free”.

The traditional ruler of Umusi Igbere, Eze Eme Ogbu, said May 8 would remain the greatest day of his life, adding, “If I say am over excited, I may be understating my feelings. However, I’ll not say

further until I see my son hale and hearty here in Igbere”.

The celebrations in Igbere continued yesterday with people after church services, going to nearby drinking joints to have fun.