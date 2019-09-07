Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo senatorial district of Akwa Ibom State, has expressed gratitude to God for the victory of Sen Bassey Albert at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.

The three-man tribunal sitting at the Sanitation Court, Uyo and headed by Justice Jennifer Ijorhor last Thursday, upheld the election of Sen Albert and described the petition by Mr. Bassey Etim of the APC as incompetent and lacking in merit.

The tribunal said the petitioner could not prove his alleged irregularities in the said election and forgery leveled against Sen Albert and therefore awarded N100,000 cost against the petitioner.

Consequently, constituents and supporters of Senator Bassey Albert popularly called OBA, gathered in their thousands in Uyo at the weekend to celebrate his confirmation as the duly elected senator for Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo) Senatorial District as pronounced by the tribunal.

Addressing elated supporters of Sen Abert, Mr. Daniel Udoh, Chairman of his constituency office thanked the people for the solidarity and love shown the senator and assured them that he would continue to prioritise service and effective representation of his people in the red chamber.

Senator Albert, who is a former Commissioner for Fiance in the state, is the chairman of the 9th Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) as well as the leader of Akwa Ibom National Assembly caucus.

A member of the caucus representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Dr. Henry Archibong, described Albert’s victory at the tribunal as one for the people of Akai Ibom North East Senatorial District who massively voted for him a the National Assembly election in February 2019.

Hon Archibong explained that the senator had always been pro-people in his style of representation.