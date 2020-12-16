The staff and students of two primary schools in Ohafia, Isiukwuato Local Government Areas (LGA) in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State, as well as indigenes of the area, now have a cause to smile. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate who also represents the area at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, has renovated the schools located in their communities.

The schools – Ahaba Imenyi Community School and Uguafia Primary School now wear brand new looks as a result of the reconstruction works facilitated by the senator, a former two-term governor of the state.

In less than a year in office, Kalu, as gathered, has embarked on the renovation of schools in the five local governments that make up the Senatorial District. This is said to be in addition to 19 road projects currently being constructed by the Chief Whip, with some already at their completion stage.

Prior to the infrastructural overhauling by Kalu, the primary schools were in a sorry state. All you could see in the schools were bushes, dilapidated structures, roofless and windowless classrooms and other pictures of decay and abandonment. There were lamentations that the condition of the schools did not only obstruct the learning process, but also posed a danger to the staff and students.

However, with the renovation the school, the entire facilities have been wearing brand new looks. Many people who knew what the schools looked like before now now find it difficult to believe the total transformation that has taken place. Indeed, the entire dilapidated blocks of classrooms in the school premises have been completely reconstructed.

The classrooms, which had no roofs, have now been renovated and equipped with brand new roofs, while the dilapidated ones have also been replaced with brand new ones. The windows and doors of the classroom blocks have been entirely replaced and the structures repainted.

Other facilities upgraded in the two facilities include toilets, classroom furniture as well as other construction works within the school premises.

Since the intervention by the senator, members of the communities have been singing the praises of their representative. They also urged him to continue to make the people enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Pleased with the face-lift, the residents passed a vote of confidence on the politician and business mogul, whom they described as a grassroots politician who always has passion on the downtrodden.