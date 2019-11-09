Okey Sampson, Aba

It was jubilation galore in Abia North Senatorial District, when the news of the victory of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu filtered into town.

Kalu, the former governor of Abia State had won the February 23 National Assembly election for Abia North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), beating his closest rival, Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ohuabunwa, unhappy with Kalu’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), went to the elections tribunal sitting in Umuahia, which last month gave a judgment that was considered, ‘controversial’, and ordered for a supplementary election in some units of two local governments in the district.

Not satisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, Kalu approached the Appeal Court Tribunal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The appellant court affirmed the Kalu’s election and dismissed the case of irregularities brought by Ohuabunwa at the tribunal. From Arochukwu (the town of Ohuabunwa) to Bende, from Umunneochi to Isuikwuato then to Ohafia, it was the same jubilation as people who had glued to their radio sets waiting for the announcement of the ruling of the court, erupted in joy when it eventually came in favour of Kalu.