After the successful distribution of empowerment materials in Isuikwuato, Umuneochi, Bende and Ohafia, senator representing Abia North and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, shared empowerment materials to his constituents in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

Jubilant beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Kalu, saying they had earnestly awaited their turn to receive their own share of empowerment materials.

Abia-North Senatorial District made of five local government areas have in the past months benefited from the massive empowerment programme aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and reducing unemployment.

The Arochukwu beneficiaries were provided with over 450 motorcycles, 500 sewing machines and other items to support their vocational trades.

The beneficiary wards include Arochukwu ward 1, 2 and 3, Ututu ward, Isu ward, Ikuwn Ihechiowa, Eleoha Ihechiowa, Ohafor Anam ward 1and 2, Ovukwu Abiam and Ohaeke Abam.

Addressing the beneficiaries at his Camp Neya, Igbere country home, Kalu said he has delivered on his assignment at the National Assembly.

He tasked the joyous recipients to maximise the items to their economic advantage. He advised them to emulate him stating that he began making money through the use of such items in his early days.

“I don’t like people loitering outside my gate, my duty is to empower and make you productive to yourself and the community. In my first term at the Senate, our senatorial zone witnessed the kind of development it has never seen since its existence. We have reconstructed our schools, roads, clinics , given borehole water and so on. These items are meant for you to use and help yourselves, I advise you all not to sell it but use it to your advantage because if you do, you have sold your conscience.”

Kalu said the next phase of empowerment would be focused on agriculture.

Stakeholder in Arochukwu thanked him for meeting the expectations of the people.