KEHINDE ADEWOLE

There was jubilation among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State last night as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the appointment of a seven-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the State for three months, pending the conduct of the State Congress.

This was contained in the letters to members of the Caretaker Committee, signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu rtd. The letter dated May 8, 2020, stated the Caretaker Committee will run the affairs of the party in Ekiti State from tomorrow, May 10, 2020, when the tenure of the State Executive Committee expires.

The seven man caretaker committee is chaired by Senator Hosea Agboola. Other members are Otunba Yinka Akerele, Hon. Samuel Omotosho, Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, Ariyo Afolabi, Hon. Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday and Hon. Diran Odeyemi who is to serve as secretary.

While the Executive Committee members of other States were retained and transformed to caretaker committees, it was gathered that the one for Ekiti was discarded with and new people appointed as caretaker because of their perceived involvement in the leadership tussle between former Governor Ayodele Fayose and the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi.

The outgoing State Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, openly pitched tent with Olujimi group, and even went to the extent of threatening to sanction party officials that attended any meeting called by Fayose.

Perhaps, this explained why there was widespread jubilation among party faithful when appointment of the State Caretaker Committee was made public last night.

Composition of the caretaker committee may have further established the control of Fayose on the party, having produced the Ward Executive Committee in 155 out of the 177 wards in the State.

In his various write-ups, even the Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Special Envoy on Regional Matters, Hon. Oladapo Karounwi, had established that the PDP in Ekiti State was still firmly under the control of Fayose, urging Olujimi to retrace her political steps and return to him (Fayose).

Meanwhile, with no court order stopping the party from going ahead with the Local Government and State Congresses, sources said that the moment the restriction on political gathering occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic is lifted, the congresses will be conducted and new Excos in the 16 local councils as well as the State will emerge.