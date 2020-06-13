Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, amid jubilation, inaugurated multiple development projects in the University town of Nsukka, executed by his administration, as part of the activities commemorating this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The projects included a modern complex of eight Magistrate Court halls and another complex of two High Court halls with one Open Registry at Nsukka Judicial Division, located at the GRA, Nsukka. The governor also commissioned many internal roads in the town. Inaugurating the court buildings, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the event marks yet another significant milestone in his government’s efforts to reposition the judiciary of the state to perform its mandate of ensuring the “concordance” of the society with “all extant laws and tenets of democracy, human rights, fundamental freedoms etc.”

The colourful event was attended by his Deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Honourable Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Centus C. Nweze, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Ngozi P. Emehelu, President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice George Nnamani, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji and other State Executive Council (EXCO) members, etc. Gov. Ugwuanyi acknowledged and appreciated the State Chief Judge for her unwavering support and “transparent leadership”, which he said culminated to the success of the event. He further stressed that his administration is committed to bequeathing to the state “a judiciary capable of administering justice in a timely, efficient and accessible manner.”

The governor pointed out that the commitment was demonstrated in his administration’s extensive simultaneous infrastructural transformation in the various judicial divisions and magisterial districts, which includes extensive renovation of the State Judiciary Headquarters complex in Enugu, construction of one high court, eleven magistrate courts and two open registries and the permanent site of the State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex completed with landscaping and perimeter fence at the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu.