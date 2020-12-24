For decades, the people of Umuisu Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government area of Enugu State claimed they were suffering untold alienation and neglect because of their inability to secure an independent community of their own.

But December 16, 2020 proved to be a turning point in their aspirations. The date will remain memorable and indelible in their minds from generation to generation because that was the day their lifelong wish was granted.

Through the untiring efforts of one of the sons of the community, Chief Sunday Nwobodo, Akaekpuchionwa 1 of Enugu State and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), New Planet Resorts, the incumbent governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi eventually created Umuisu Autonomous community.

According to the people, the development has created a platform that will ease the tension and incessant wrangling and squabbles among the disparate communities. They are sure it would also help bring development to the grassroots people of Umuisu Ugbawka, something that they noted had eluded them for ages.

And because of this beautiful Christmas gift, there is jubilation in the land. The people of Umuisu community have also been heaping encomiums on Governor Uguwnyi as well as the CEO of New Planet Resort, Chief Nwobodo for being the vehicle that powered the actualisation of their dream.

Speaking on the development, Chief Nwobodo expressed gratitude to the governor for hearkening to their plea. He said he was convinced that with the creation of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous community, progress and infrastructural development would soon come to the people.

He called on all sons and daughters of Umuisu to join hands to ensure that progress and development is seen in the community in a short time.

“We sincerely thank our governor for this Christmas gift. Freedom is the best thing you can give a man. Having liberty is a quick way to progress,” he noted.

A copy of the letter of approval, dated December 15, 2020, addressed to the Commissioner, Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, Enugu State, was signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Uzor F. S. A.

The letter, which was copied to the Chairman, Nkanu East Local Government, Amagunze, partly reads: “The governor has graciously approved the creation of Umuisu Ugbawka Autonomous community in Nkanu East Local Government area of Enugu State.