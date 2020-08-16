Prince Bob Njemanze, a prominent Owerri indigene who shed tears of joy while commending Uzodimma for rehabilitating and dualizing Douglas road went down memory lane, to recall how the administration of Rochas Okorocha set out to destroy everything historical to the Owerri people, adding that Uzodimma may not know what he has done to the dignity of Owerri people by not only rebuilding Douglas Road, but also pledging to rebuild the Eke Ukwu market.