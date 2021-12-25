There was a wild jubilation in Imo State Secretariat yesterday as workers received their 13th month salary as promised by Governor Hope Uzodimma

Hundreds of workers congratulated one another with hugs as the alert of the payment, which commenced on Wednesday, continued yesterday.

Although yesterday was supposed to be a half day work for the civil servants, many of them stayed beyond that as they continued to discuss the positive development.

Mrs Olivia Ejirimka, who works with Owerri Municipal Area Council, said it was the first time she was witnessing the payment of 13th month since she started work many years ago

“My brother, when the governor made that promise, my attitude was like let’s wait and see, now that he has fulfilled it, help me thank him”, she said

Similarly, Mr Ezekel Chukwuka of the ministry of Finance described the 13th month salary payment as the greatest miracle of 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, “what the workers were praying for was to get our December salaries, not knowing that our action governor had another surprise for us.”

While commending the governor for the gesture, Mr Chukwuka pleaded that it should be a regular feature every year.

In the same vein, Mrs Oby Amadi Obi, permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, expressed appreciation to Uzodimma for being a caring father to workers in the state.

She recalled that the governor had on assumption of office embarked upon renovation of the State Secretariat and provided junior workers with free transportation.