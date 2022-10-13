From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the discharge of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) by the appeal court, the camp of the group according to the spokesperson ,Emma Powerful erupted for joy immediately the news got to them.

Powerful in a statement also noted that the leadership of the group is now ready to forge ahead as a result of his release adding that their next target is Biafra realisation.

On the sit-at-home still enforced by some hoodlums in South east, Powerful affirmed that his release would rest the enforcement by some of the opposing sides, maintaining that the order can only be instituted by the leadership of IPOB itself.

“Any day we want sit-at-home we would announce it, not those who were issuing sit at home, the only legitimate sit-at-home is the one declared by IPOB leadership not those infiltrators and traitors.

“Yes, we are happy to hear that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted and discharge that is to show that some judges are good and know the law and understand that Nnamdi Kanu did not commit any crime and his extraordinary renditioned was very illegal.

“Biafrans both home and abroad including our friends should rejoice because Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has done it again. Biafra realisation is the next target and nothing will stop it IPOB from achieving Biafra freedom.

“If you know you are a criminal terrorising our people just run because you are going to meet your Waterloo”. Powerful assured.