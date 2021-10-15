From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was jubilation, yesterday, in the Niger Delta following the re-appointment of Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) as te interim administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He approved the renewal of Dikio’s tenure for another one year in a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina.

The statement noted that Dikio, who was first appointed in August 2020, has, despite the challenges, had been able to command widespread respect among the various stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

When news of the tenure extension filtered into the region, stakeholders, including former agitators hailed the president for doing the right thing for the interest of peace and stability of the Niger Delta.

Speaking on behalf of third phase of the PAP, its National Chairman, Tonye Bobo, said by extending Dikio’s tenure, Buhari had demonstrated his commitment to the development of the region and commended him for not listening to naysayers, who were bent on derailing the programme.

Bobo implored Dikio to see his re-appointment as an acknowledgement of his efforts in the last one year, urging him to justify the fresh mandate by working for the sustained peace of the region.

He assured Dikio of the support of former agitators, especially those in the third phase, stressing that having keyed into his vision; they will work with him to achieve it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .